AURORA shares magical cover of Harry Styles’ single ‘Golden’

AURORA has covered Harry Styles‘ single ‘Golden’ as part of a recent radio appearance – watch below.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter recorded a stripped-back version of Styles’ 2019 ‘Fine Line’ track for last night’s edition of BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions (April 24).

She also performed a new low-key rendition of ‘A Temporary High’, which appears on her third studio album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.

The session sees AURORA sing while playing the piano in the studio, where she’s accompanied by a musician on an acoustic guitar. Tune in here:

Earlier this month, AURORA shared a new track called ‘The Woman I Am’ from a special deluxe edition of her latest record. She described the song as being “an ode to feminine divinity”.

“It’s not always easy to find your place in this world made for men, as a woman,” the musician continued. “To find yourself. To learn that you are a source of life, of power, craft, thought and love. Not only a vessel.”

In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, which came out in January, NME said that the album “is loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy. Now’s the time to give in to AURORA.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles performed a second headline set at Coachella 2022 on Friday night (April 22) where he was joined by special guest Lizzo. The pair covered One Direction‘s hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and Gloria Gaynor’s disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’.

Reviewing Styles’ weekend one show, NME wrote: “[…] It’s clear that he’s no longer aiming for the rock star lane, but is firmly blazing his own path through it.”