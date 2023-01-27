Aurora Music Festival announces lineup featuring Ben&Ben, Lola Amour, Ely Buendia and more

The Philippines’ Aurora Music Festival has revealed the lineup for its second edition, featuring the likes of Ben&Ben and Lola Amour.

The festival, which will be held at Clark Global City in Pampanga this April 15 and 16, is set to feature an all-OPM lineup that also consists of Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar, Silent Sanctuary, Mayonaisse and more. The organisers have also promised a larger hot air balloon display than the one seen in the 2022 edition as well as neon installations as part of the festival.

One-day tickets are now available via the Aurora Music Festival website. Silver tier tickets are priced at PHP500, Gold at PHP1,000, and SVIP at PHP3,000.

The inaugural Aurora Music Festival was held in Clark Global City on June 10 and 11 last year, and featured performances from Ben&Ben, Unique Salonga, December Avenue, Zack Tabudlo, ADIE and more. The organisers have estimated that over 150,000 people attended the 2022 festival.

Ben&Ben most recently released a new single called ‘Dear’ on November 25 last year. It was their fifth release of the year following the singles ‘Mag-ingat’, ‘Paninindigan Kita’, ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ and ‘The Ones We Once Loved’, and marked the band’s homecoming following a US tour that began in September.

Filipino rockers Parokya ni Edgar recently sent out a plea imploring fans to assist their guitarist Gab with payments for his medical treatment following his hospitalisation due to complications brought about by lymphoma. The guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy, but was not prepared for an onset of pneumonia due to his condition.

Lola Amour last released the romantic single ‘dahan-dahan’ in October last year, following the EP ‘The Lunchtime Special’ which they put out in September. The outfit also bid farewell to saxophonist Joxx Perez and drummer Renzo Santos last year, marking the departure with an online concert and documentary, titled Looking Back. The band have opted to carry on with sessionists instead of replacing Perez and Santos, and currently consists of Pio Dumayas, David Yuhico, Raymond King, Zoe Gonzales and Angelo Mesina.

The lineup for Aurora Music Festival 2023 is:

April 15:

Ben&Ben

December Avenue

Arthur Nery

ADIE

MRLD

Lola Amour

April 16:

Ely Buendia

Parokya ni Edgar

Kamikazee

Spongecola

Silent Sanctuary

Mayonnaise