AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’

AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below.

The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.

Through Season Of AURORA, players can “experience characters, stories, quests, themed items and more inspired by and featuring AURORA’s music.”

A synopsis continued: “Players journey through a story told in music and discover the song-filled memories of Spirits carrying hope through struggle and loss.”

Watch a trailer for the concert and the Season Of AURORA below.

Earlier this year, AURORA also shared a new song called ‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’, which features in the official trailer for Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History.

“Assassin’s Creed is one of my favourite games and holds a special place in my heart,” AURORA said of her involvement in the 15th anniversary. “Its soundtrack stayed with me since I first heard it playing in Assassin’s Creed II especially the ‘Ezio’s Family’ theme and its signature singing melody. I feel excited and honoured to be opening the 15th anniversary celebrations with this song and cannot wait to see what’s next for the series!”

‘Hunting Shadows – Assassin’s Creed’ will be the singer’s newest release since July’s ‘A Potion For Love’.

The singer’s most recent album, ‘The Gods We Can Touch‘, came out at the start of 2022. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘The Gods We Can Touch’ is loaded with AURORA’s idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy. Now’s the time to give in to AURORA.”