Australia’s Beyond The Valley festival announces ticket pre-registration and stage updates

Beyond The Valley, Australia’s largest and brightest New Year’s party of the year is back to usher in 2024. Today (August 8), the festival has shared new updates for this year’s festivities – read more below.

Beyond The Valley 2023/2024 is set to take place across four days from December 28 2023 until January 1 2024 at the Barunah Plains in Victoria, just an hour and a half away from Melbourne/Naarm, Australia.

Today, the festival has revealed new details for this year’s event. While a line-up has yet to be announced (but is expected to arrive soon), Beyond The Valley has confirmed that pre-registration for tickets are now open. To pre-register your interest in the festival, click here.

In a new video on social media, Beyond The Valley has hinted at a performance from Channel Tres, using a snippet of his track ‘All My Friends’. The tease follows last month’s tease of RÜFÜS DU SOL. Watch the video below.

Besides the tease, the festival has also confirmed the return of several fan-favourite attractions and stages, as well as new additions. The beloved ferris wheel and inflatable wedding chapel will make their anticipated returns, while a new “Better Beer” beach club and a revamped Sanctuary will make their debuts.

Beyond The Valley 2023 will also be bringing back three acclaimed stages: the Valley Stage, the Dance Dome and Dr Dan’s. The Valley Stage – which also serves as the festival’s main stage – will boast a fresh, new design combined with “unparalleled audio quality” and “world-class production”.

Meanwhile, the Dance Dome will be a 70-meter-wide LED extravaganza dedicated to electronic music. The Dr Dan’s stage will also be making its return with a new design this year.

Beyond The Valley has also teased more ticketing offerings this year, with festival and camping tickets available for purchase separately according to buyers’ needs. This year’s camping offerings also see the introduction of Pre-Pitched tents on top of the festival’s usual Lux, Premium, and General Camping choices.

Additionally, VIP upgrades are being offered this year, which will give buyers access to an exclusive area with a private cocktail bar, private toilets and access to relaxation lounges.

Beyond The Valley has also reaffirmed its commitment to positive change, and will donate a dollar from every ticket sold to Igniting Change, a charity supporting other foundations such as Children’s Ground, BridgeIt and more. Beyond The Valley will also donate AUD$50,000 in financial contributions to help support local communities in Australia.

Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Bicep, Denzel Curry, Aitch, Tkay Maidza, Ninajirachi, Budjerah, Confidence Man, Kaytranada and Nelly Furtado, who put on her first full performance in five years.