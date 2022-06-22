Chung Ha, Kai, Kep1er and more announced for Australian edition of HallyuPopFest

Organisers of the annual HallyuPopFest have announced the festival’s expansion to Australia, with the debut edition slated to go down this August.

The two-day event – a celebration of K-pop music and style – will run over the weekend of August 13-14, taking place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. As well as a five-act concert on each night, the festival will feature a unique red carpet event and a series of Hi-Wave meet-and-greet sessions.

Acts performing on Saturday, August 13 include the groups SF9, P1Harmony, EVERGLOW and solo artists Chung Ha and EXO‘s Chen. For the following night’s concert, Kep1er will be joined by boybands ASTRO and ONEUS, the girl group OH MY GIRL and EXO’s Kai.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm next Tuesday (June 28), while a pre-sale will run from 10am this Friday (June 24) – find details on both here. A press release also promises “the very best of Hallyu fashion, beauty and culture”.

The Australian expansion of HallyuPopFest comes in collaboration with the NSW government, with funding coming via its Destination NSW campaign. In a press statement, tourism minister (and minister for Western Sydney) Stuart Ayres said: “Korean music and culture have become a global phenomenon over the past decade and nowhere in Australia is the K-pop revolution more evident than Western Sydney.

“The opportunity to see some of the world’s best K-pop acts and attend meet and greet sessions with the artists will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for thousands of fans who will be drawn to Western Sydney, providing a significant boost to the local visitor economy.”

HallyuPopFest began in Singapore in 2018, with a three-day event that September at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It returned to Singapore the following May, albeit with a two-day itinerary. A third Singapore edition has not been confirmed for 2022, though in April, it was announced that a London iteration would debut in July.