AUTTA teams up with Pat of Zweed n’ Roll for new single ‘You Said I Am’

Thai rapper AUTTA has released a single featuring Pat of alternative rock band Zweed n’ Roll, ‘เธอบอกว่าฉันคือ’ (‘You Said I Am’).

The song, produced by frequent collaborator Mick Petchpoom, dropped yesterday (October 24) on all major streaming platforms via YUPP! Entertainment. In the track, the artists talk about falling for false encouragement. “You said that I’m everything / I’m everything / But the truth is I’m nothing at all,” they sing.

AUTTA also launched an elegant, artful music video for the track, directed by Rose (Puangsoi Aksornsawang) and featuring actress Primmy Wipawee, which you can watch below.

In a statement about ‘You Said I Am’, AUTTA commented: “I want to talk about the ‘expectations’, the way that people think when they look at me, and praises that are superficially tempting. But, deep down, it might hurt me someday because I still doubt myself in many things.”

The song is the rapper’s third release of the year. Earlier this year, he put out the collaborative tracks ‘We’ll Finally’ with Greasy Cafe’ and ‘ไม่ว่างมองฟ้า’ with Pratyamic and K.AGLET. He also released a live version of his 2021 track called ‘ANTLV’ last March.

In an interview with NME at the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival in September, AUTTA revealed that collaborations with Zweed n’ Roll and Greasy Cafe would be part of his upcoming album, slated to drop early next year.

He also mentioned a possible joint effort with fellow rapper MILLI. “It’s late for maybe a year now,” he said. “I’m trying to experiment with things, so it took a while.” Watch the interview here.

Meanwhile, Zweed n’ Roll opened the year with their 12-track sophomore album ‘Resurrection’. They also teamed up with Pongsit Kampee for ‘A Moment’, which dropped in May.