Avenged Sevenfold announce Jakarta concert with The Used this May

Avenged Sevenfold are finally returning to Jakarta, Indonesia this May.

Today, February 21, the metal band took to social media to announce that they will perform at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta on May 25 with special guests The Used. It will mark Avenged Sevenfold’s only Asia concert this year.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 29 at 2pm local time and can be purchased via the event’s official website. Tickets will be available in five categories, priced between Rp1.6million and Rp2.6million.

Advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold last performed in Indonesia in 2015, as part of a larger Asia tour. The metal band released their latest album, ‘Life Is But A Dream’, in June last year. It marked their first new material since 2016’s ‘The Stage’. In the past two years leading up to the record’s release, frontman M. Shadows has hinted that the album would be the band’s most experimental and daring release to date.

In related news, Indonesia’s Hammersonic festival has announced its line-up ahead of of this May’s metal outing, which will be headlined by Lamb Of God. Other acts announced so far include Converge, Cradle Of Filth, Atreyu, Suicide Silence, Crossfaith, As I Lay Dying, Misery Index, Nervosa, St. Loco, ANNALYNN, Yngwie Malmsteen, Suffocation, Strangers and Straight Answer.