Avenged Sevenfold get into the Halloween spirit with a cover of Misfits’ ‘Hybrid Moments’

Members of Avenged Sevenfold are ready for Halloween, releasing an eerie-looking music video for a cover of Misfits‘ ‘Hybrid Moments’.

As the clock turned to October, the band’s Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman wasted no time getting pumped for the spooky season, releasing the cover overnight (October 2).

A far cry from Avenged Sevenfold’s usual wailing and dramatic brand of heavy metal – completed by vocals from M. Shadows and lead guitarist Synyster Gates – the cover sees the three members have a go at a punk anthem with a rockabilly edge, closer to Misfits’ style than their own.

The accompanying video sees the group donning face paint that pays homage to The Crimson Ghost, the fiendish ghoul that has been the face of Misfits for decades.

Watch the cover’s monochrome video below:

And listen to Misfits’ original:

It’s been a minute since Avenged Sevenfold released new material, with fans still waiting on their illusive eighth studio album, a follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Stage’.

Last year, Shadows said in a newsletter to fans that Avenged Sevenfold had been spending time in lockdown to “meticulously work on music”.

“The truth though, is that it has been incredibly hard to record the way we want,” he added, alluding to setbacks caused by pandemic restrictions.

Back in January, Shadows followed up with fresh comments about the band’s current project, saying the new album “sounds nothing like anything we’ve done”.

“It’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!”

Elsewhere, Misfits recently announced they would celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Walk Among Us’, with a performance of the release in full at Riot Fest 2022.

The announcement came after the band’s frontman, Glenn Danzig, said back in 2019 the original Misfits line-up weren’t “gonna do many more” live shows together.