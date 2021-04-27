Avhath deliver blistering performance of ‘Hallowed Ground’ in new music video

Indonesian metal band Avhath have released the music video for their single ‘Hallowed Ground’.

The band, known for mixing of metal subgenres, turn it up to a staggering intensity on ‘Hallowed Ground’. The song fleshes out propulsive death metal riffs, frost-bitten atmospherics, and frenetic hardcore punk drumwork.

The ‘Hallowed Ground’ video, released April 22, is a collaboration with Jakarta-based clothing brand Devá States, and was directed by the brand’s co-founder Mol Edrin. Accordingly, the band sport pieces from Devá States’ upcoming “Circadian Rhythm” spring/summer 2021 collection.

Watch Avhath deliver a blistering rendition of ‘Hallowed Ground’ in the new video below.

Avhath had released ‘Hallowed Ground’ along with other new song ‘Felo De Se’ in February.

The Jakarta five-piece told NME that the songs were produced by Alyuadi Febryansyah or Aldead. Also a member of the bands Heals and Fuzzy, Aldead was tasked with bringing a “sweet and harmonious touch” to Avhath’s usual doom and gloom.

The two singles are Avhath’s first releases since 2019, when they released the EP ‘The Avhath Rites’. That same year, the band was also recognised at the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI Awards), winning the Best Metal Production Work award for their single ‘The Annual Horrors’.

‘Hallowed Ground’ and ‘Felo De Se’ were initially planned to be released in June 2020, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.