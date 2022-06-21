Avhath enlist Haxprocess for new versions of ‘Felo De Se’ and ‘Hallowed Ground’

Indonesian death metal band Avhath have released new versions of their singles ‘Felo De Se’ and ‘Hallowed Ground’, reworked by producer and experimental electronic artist Haxprocess.

Uploaded onto streaming platforms on Friday (June 17), the two reworks are bundled into a single release titled ‘FDS ‡ HG REDUX’. Haxprocess – who also drums in the metal bands Amerta and Revenge – largely strips the tracks of their metal instrumentation in favour of experimental electronic beats backed by raspy screams.

Listen to Avhath and Haxprocess’ ‘FDS ‡ HG REDUX’ below.

Advertisement

Prior to releasing ‘FDS ‡ HG REDUX’, Avhath released a live Dua Lipa cover medley in March consisting of ‘Cool’, ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don’t Start Now’, all taken from the pop star’s acclaimed sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a YouTube description for the performance, the band called Lipa their “favorite pop star”.

Avhath last released the singles ‘Felo De Se’ and ‘Hallowed Ground’ in February last year. The singles marked the band’s first new material since their 2019 EP ‘The Avhath Rites’. ‘Hallowed Ground’ and ‘Felo De Se’ were initially planned to be released in June 2020, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Avhath released their debut singles ‘A Kind of Certainty’ and ‘Une Génération Perdue’ in September 2013.