Avril Lavigne and Yungblud announce joint single ‘I’m A Mess’

Avril Lavigne and Yungblud have announced their new joint single, ‘I’m A Mess’.

The pair teased their forthcoming collaboration earlier this week in a video that showed Yungblud giving Lavigne a hair cut in a bathroom.

The two artists have now confirmed that they will release their joint single on November 3 – you can pre-order/pre-save the track here.

Lavigne shared the black-and-white single artwork for ‘I’m A Mess’, which features an image of the pair handcuffed together, on her social media accounts yesterday (October 26).

"I'm A Mess" featuring @yungblud out Thursday, November 3 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) October 26, 2022

Yungblud added that his and Lavigne’s new song “is full-on lookin out the window of your parents car pretendin [sic] you’re in a music video vibes”.

Lavigne released her latest solo album ‘Love Sux’ back in February, while Yungblud released his self-titled third studio album last month.

Last week, Yungblud shared the official trailer for his upcoming short film Mars. The film is based on the Doncaster artist’s 2020 track of the same name, which appeared on his second studio album ‘Weird!’.

Set in the north of England, the project is described as “a frank and funny short film of teenage self-discovery” and stars Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as lead character Charlie Acaster.

Elsewhere, Lavigne was joined by All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth and guitarist Jack Barakat at last weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas to perform a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’.

The first day of When We Were Young was cancelled due to weather warnings.