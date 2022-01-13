Avril Lavigne announces new album ‘Love Sux’ due next month

Avril Lavigne has announced that she’ll be releasing a brand new album entitled ‘Love Sux’ next month.

Set to land February 25, it comes after the Canadian singer-songwriter previously teased that her seventh LP would be arriving “at the top” of 2022 on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’ – which will see her return to her pop-punk roots – sees features from Machine Gun Kelly, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, and blackbear. It also includes the previously released single, ‘Bite Me’.

Alongside the announcement, Lavigne has also revealed that her next single, ‘I Love It When You Hate Me’ featuring blackbear, will be released tomorrow (January 14).

“Love It When You Hate Me” ft. @iamblackbear is out Friday and is the next song off my new album “LOVE SUX” dropping 2.25! Pre-save my new song and the album now! — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 12, 2022

Speaking on the album last month, Lavigne said it was inspired by Green Day and that “it’s a love letter to women”.

“I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album],” she told Entertainment Weekly. “To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that.”

She continued: “It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back. There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at, and even though there’s songs about past love experiences that didn’t work out, I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light. I’m kind of poking fun at myself that I’ve gone through a lot in love.”

You can pre-order ‘Love Sux’ here, and check out the tracklisting below.

1. ‘Cannonball’

2. ‘Bois Lie’ (featuring Machine Gun Kelly)

3. ‘Bite Me’

4. ‘I Love It When You Hate Me’ (featuring blackbear)

5. ‘Love Sux’

6. ‘Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending’

7. ‘Avalanche’

8. ‘Déjà Vu’

9. ‘F.U’

10. ‘All I Wanted’ (featuring Mark Hoppus)

11. ‘Dare To Love Me’

12. ‘Break Of A Heartache’

In March, Lavigne will hit the road for a string of UK and European tour dates, which includes a three-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London as well as a show at Manchester’s O2 Apollo.

You can see the UK dates below:

MARCH 2022

25 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton