Avril Lavigne cancels Hong Kong concert, postpones Manila show to 2023

Avril Lavigne‘s upcoming concert in Hong Kong has been cancelled, with her Manila date set to be postponed until 2023.

In a statement from the singer, Lavigne said that “travel and scheduling logistics” had made it impossible for the two dates to go forward, though she did not offer any details. “I am heartbroken about not being able to make it as I know these shows have been sold out for some time. Once again, my deepest apologies,” her statement concluded.

Refunds for the Hong Kong date will begin on November 1. Those with physical tickets must bring them to the HK Ticketing Box Office at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 1 to 30 to receive the ticket value in cash, while those who purchased online from HK Ticketing will have the refund automatically deposited to the same credit card account used for the ticket.

Advertisement

Filipino organisers Wilbros Live have promised that tickets for the Manila concert will be honoured at the singer’s rescheduled 2023 date, which has yet to be announced but can be expected “soon”.

Wilbros Live has also confirmed that the “tour is not cancelled but only postponed to 2023”. Those looking for refunds can contact TicketNet at info@ticketnet.ph once the new date is announced.

𝐀𝐕𝐑𝐈𝐋 𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄LOVE SUX TOUR 2022[POSTPONED TO 2023]Tour is not cancelled but postponed to 2023. New date for Manila… Posted by Wilbros Live on Saturday, October 15, 2022

This is the third delay of Lavigne’s Manila concert date, which was first slated to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled to May 2, 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year in March, it was announced that the May concert date would be postponed again “due to Avril Lavigne’s schedule and other tour dates in Asia/Japan”.

Avril Lavigne is still set to perform in several cities across Japan in November, including Tokyo and Osaka.

Lavigne recreated the iconic cover art of her debut album ‘Let Go’ to mark its 20th anniversary earlier this year in June. The singer released a TikTok video at the Canal Street location in New York where she first shot the cover for ‘Let Go’, soundtracked by Simple Plan’s ‘I’m Just A Kid’ that transitions between now and 2002’s Avril.

Advertisement

Lavigne also released a deluxe edition of ‘Let Go’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary featuring five B-sides including ‘Get Over It’ and ‘Make Up’, which were unavailable for streaming before the release of the deluxe edition.