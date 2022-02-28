Avril Lavigne confirms 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Let Go’

Avril Lavigne has confirmed that there will be a 20th anniversary edition of her debut album ‘Let Go’.

In a new interview with Uproxx, Lavigne shared her thoughts on the 20th anniversary of the album, commenting that a reissue would be happening in the near future.

When asked about how she feels about the anniversary, she said: “It feels crazy. 20 years! It does and it doesn’t feel like it… it kinda flew by, right? I’m really excited to be celebrating it this year.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I’m getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame around the anniversary. I’m planning on doing some fun shows that are just songs from that album. There’s a re-release of the album happening with some demos on it. It’s so crazy that it’s been 20 years.”

Last year, Lavigne revealed that she was going to turn her 2002 hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a film. At the time, the pop-punk singer said that the song’s story about a “missed opportunity at love” would be explored in a movie, but didn’t confirm if she had anything green-lit by film production companies.

In the Uproxx interview, Lavigne provided some updates. “I love how much people still really bring that song up,” she said. “I love how warmly everybody still feels toward it. It’s a really special thing, and unique, to have a song that really stands out. I have a lot of big songs, but that one, everyone seems to resonate with.

“It’s taken on… it’s insane to see a whole new generation discovering music of mine twenty years later. It’s pretty unbelievable. But the song is going to take a new life of its own as I turn it into a film, I’m in the process of doing that now. I have a writer and a director at the moment, and I’m producing it and assembling a team right now.”

Advertisement

Lavigne recently released her seventh album ‘Love Sux’, which is out now on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records.

In a three-star review, NME said: “Like Willow Smith’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ and everything Cleveland’s Kennyhoopla has put his name to, ‘Love Sux’ is a progressive pop-punk album that eschews the old rules – but not at the expense of maximalist, joyful guitar anthems.”