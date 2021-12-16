Avril Lavigne on her new Green Day inspired album: “It’s a love letter to women”

Avril Lavigne has shared more details about her upcoming pop-punk album, saying it’s inspired by Green Day and that “it’s a love letter to women”.

Lavigne’s seventh record is due “at the top” of 2022 on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records (home of fellow pop-punker Jxdn). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne explained: “I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album].”

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that.”

She continued: “It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back. There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at, and even though there’s songs about past love experiences that didn’t work out, I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light. I’m kind of poking fun at myself that I’ve gone through a lot in love.”

Lavigne went on to say that she wants “people to feel empowered” by her as-of-yet-untitled seventh album.

“My message is know who you are and trust who you are. A lot of these songs are about having the strength to walk away if someone doesn’t see that. I wanted to make sure I wrote music that people could relate to. It’s about valuing yourself and knowing you’re enough. It’s really a love letter to women.”

Speaking to NME recently Willow, who collaborated with Lavigne and Barker on ‘Grow’ from her fourth album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, called Avril “pop-punk royalty. The proficiency and efficiency that they both have with their art and the execution of their vision is extremely inspiring.”

Returning the compliment, Lavigne said: “It’s great to see somebody like her, another female, in this genre at the moment killing it.”

In February, it was announced that Lavigne had finished recording her album, which will apparently feature a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly. So far, she’s released just one track from it – the angsty ‘Bite Me’ which features Barker on drums.

Lavigne has also shared plans to turn her iconic track ‘Sk8r Boi’ into a full-length movie.