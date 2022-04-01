Avril Lavigne’s Manila concert postponed to November 2022

Avril Lavigne’s upcoming Manila gig in May has been pushed back to November.

Concert promoters Willbros Live took to social media on Thursday (March 31) to break the news, confirming a new show date of November 3. The postponement is “due to Avril Lavigne’s schedule and other tour dates in Asia/Japan,” Willbros Live explained.

The concert was originally scheduled for May 2 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets that fans have previously purchased for the May concert will be honoured in November, though ticketholders who wish to claim refunds or change their tickets to another show may do so from now until April 30.

This isn’t the first time that Avril Lavigne’s Manila show has been pushed back. The concert was first announced for May 20, 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the Manila show, Avril Lavigne will perform in several cities across Japan in November including Tokyo and Osaka. Find more show dates here.

Avril Lavigne isn’t the only international act who has announced a show in the Philippines for this year. American alt-rock band The Maine are slated to perform in Manila in August, while pop rock act Boys Like Girls play three shows in October.

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will also return to the Philippines for two shows this November. She was previously scheduled to perform in the country in 2021, but had to postpone due to the pandemic.