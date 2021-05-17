Avril Lavigne’s Manila concert rescheduled to May 2022

Avril Lavigne‘s coronavirus-delayed concert in Manila will take place in 2022.

The concert, which was first slated to take place in 2020 but was called off due to the pandemic, has been rescheduled to May 2, 2022, organisers Wilbros Live said on Thursday (May 13).

Wilbros Live have encouraged ticketholders to hold on to their passes which remain valid for the new date of the show. Ticketholders also have the option of getting a refund which can be claimed before May 30.

“We apologize for the wait and we hope to see you all at Avril Lavigne’s concert next year. Thank you for your patience and continued support!” Wilbros Live said in a Facebook post.

[Announcement]𝐀𝐯𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞 – 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐚New and Confirmed Date: 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐Your concert tickets will still be… Posted by Wilbros Live on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The postponement comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Canadian singer to cancel her 2020 Asian tour in support of her 2019 album ‘Head Above Water’, which included a date in the Philippines.

Her Manila stop of the tour was supposed to have taken place at the Araneta Coliseum on May 20 last year.

In an announcement made in March last year, Lavigne said she was “unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus”.

“My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out,” she said.

“Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

In March, Lavigne joined Yungblud to perform her 2002 ballad ‘I’m With You’ for latter’s livestream performance The Yungblud Show.

In February, Lavigne confirmed that her next album is finished and will land this year. The yet-to-be-named album will be her first since 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’ and is tipped to mark a return to her pop-punk roots.