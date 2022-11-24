SB19 and Ben&Ben win big at 2022 AWIT Awards

P-pop idols SB19 and folk-pop band Ben&Ben went home as the big winners of the 35th AWIT Awards held yesterday (November 23) at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Hosted by MYX VJs Edward Barber and Samm Alvero, the event also featured performances from Jason Dhakal, Zild, Sam Concepcion and Paolo Sandejas, to name a few.

SB19 led the list of winners with seven trophies, namely Best Performance by a Group Recording Artist, Most Streamed Artist, Most Streamed Song, Best Pop Recording, Best Dance Recording, Best Vocal Arrangement, and Best Global Recording. Representatives from Sony Music Philippines received the awards on behalf of the group, as SB19 are currently on their first world tour.

On the other hand, Ben&Ben took home the awards for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best World Music Recording, Best Musical Arrangement, and Best Music Video. KZ Tandingan also won multiple awards for Best Collaboration (with Ben&Ben) and Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist.

R&B duo Leanne & Naara bagged Record of the Year for their track ‘Anticipation’ while Zack Tabudlo secured Song of the Year for ‘Binibini.’ JRLDM and Gloc-9 won Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording for their collaboration, ‘Lagi Na Lang.’

Viewers were able to tune in via livestream on MYX’s YouTube channel on November 23. The full event will be telecasted on December 4 on IPTV and iWantTFC. It will also be made available on MYX’s YouTube channel on December 5.

The winners of the 35th AWIT Awards include:

Record of the Year

Leanne & Naara — ‘Anticipation’ (Winner)

Angela Ken — ‘Ako Naman Muna’

Zack Tabudlo — ‘Habang Buhay’

Ben&Ben, SB19 — ‘Mapa (Band Version)’

Nobita — ‘Unang Sayaw’

Album of the Year

Ben&Ben – ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ (Winner)

SB19 – ‘Pagsibol’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Episode’

Thyro Alfaro – ‘Bagong Buhay Volume 1’

Zild – ‘Huminga’

Song of the Year

Zack Tabudlo — ‘Binibini’ (Winner)

Zack Tabudlo — ‘Habang Buhay’

Angela Ken — ‘Ako Naman Muna’

Moira Dela Torre — ‘Pasalubong’

SB19 — ‘MAPA’

Best Pop Recording

SB19 – ‘Bazinga’ (Winner)

Sam Concepcion – ‘Diwata’

Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’

December Avenue – ‘Isang Himala’

Zack Tabudlo – ‘Binibini’

Best R&B Recording

Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’ (Winner)

Denise Julia – ‘Pity Ya’

Ner, Clien, Jom – ‘Paalam Na’

Because – ‘SMS’

Deny – ‘Like Me’

Best Rap/Hip Hop Recording

JRLDM ft. Gloc-9 – ‘Lagi Na Lang’ (Winner)

Shockra – ‘Operation 10-90’

Astro, Zargon, Honcho, D Coy, Mike Kosa, Pricetagg, Layzie Fu – ‘Puso At Diskarte’

Shanti Dope, Skinny G – ‘Peekaboo!’

Abaddon ft. Flow G – ‘Pare’

Shanti Dope, Pino G, Jobe Nkemakolam – ‘Ikaw’

Best Global Recording

SB19 – ‘What?’ (Winner)

Young Cocoa – ‘Zesto’

Fern. – ‘Baby Rye’

Keiko Necesario ft. Jem Cubil – ‘Una’

Nicole Asensio — “See Through”

Best Performance by Group Recording Artists

SB19 – ‘Mapa’ (Winner)

The Company – ‘Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita’

BGYO – ‘Kundiman’

Ben&Ben – ‘Upuan’

Leanne & Naara – ‘Anticipation’