AXEAN Festival unveils phase-1 line-up featuring Shye, ena mori, The Itchyworms and more

Singapore’s AXEAN Festival – formerly known as the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival – has revealed its first-wave line-up for this year’ event.

Today (August 1), the newly rebranded festival shared its first line-up, which includes 29 regional artists so far, with more to be announced in the coming months. Announced so far are Singapore’s Shye, Indonesia’s Reality Club, Thailand’s Kiki and the Philippines’ Oh, Flamingo! and The Itchyworms among others.

Check out the current line-up for AXEAN Festival 2023 below.

Other acts slated to perform include ena mori, ABANGSAPAU, Alison Shore, Flower.Far, H 3 F, inch, LONER and more.

AXEAN Festival is set to take place on October 28 and 29 at the Goodman Arts Centre. While entrance to the festival is free, donations to IPC/Charity Partner Foundation Music are strongly encouraged to help support musicians and artists.

Additionally, tickets with fixed donation amounts have been revealed and are priced at S$35, $105 and $210. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for AXEAN Festival 2023 is:

Shye

Reality Club

Oh, Flamingo!

Kiki

The Itchyworms

ABANGSAPAU

Alison Shore

DVY

ena mori

Flower.far

H 3 F

inch

Jean Seizure

Jeslla

Kwan

LONER

Limebox

Mantra Vutura

Minh

motifs

Nick.

obese.dogma777

Polarix

Rangkai

San

TANAYU

Vu Thunh Van

Zweed n’ Roll

2022’s ASEAN Music Showcase Festival featured performers from the likes of VannDa, Pamungkas, Basboi, AUTTA, Flower.Far, Alec Orachi, Young Cocoa, The Filters, BGourd, SOS and more.