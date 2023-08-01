AXEAN Festival unveils phase-1 line-up featuring Shye, ena mori, The Itchyworms and more

Singapore’s AXEAN Festival – formerly known as the ASEAN Music Showcase Festival – has revealed its first-wave line-up for this year’ event.
Today (August 1), the newly rebranded festival shared its first line-up, which includes 29 regional artists so far, with more to be announced in the coming months. Announced so far are Singapore’s Shye, Indonesia’s Reality Club, Thailand’s Kiki and the Philippines’ Oh, Flamingo! and The Itchyworms among others.
Check out the current line-up for AXEAN Festival 2023 below.
Other acts slated to perform include ena mori, ABANGSAPAU, Alison Shore, Flower.Far, H 3 F, inch, LONER and more.
AXEAN Festival is set to take place on October 28 and 29 at the Goodman Arts Centre. While entrance to the festival is free, donations to IPC/Charity Partner Foundation Music are strongly encouraged to help support musicians and artists.
Additionally, tickets with fixed donation amounts have been revealed and are priced at S$35, $105 and $210. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The current line-up for AXEAN Festival 2023 is:
Shye
Reality Club
Oh, Flamingo!
Kiki
The Itchyworms
ABANGSAPAU
Alison Shore
DVY
ena mori
Flower.far
H 3 F
inch
Jean Seizure
Jeslla
Kwan
LONER
Limebox
Mantra Vutura
Minh
motifs
Nick.
obese.dogma777
Polarix
Rangkai
San
TANAYU
Vu Thunh Van
Zweed n’ Roll
2022’s ASEAN Music Showcase Festival featured performers from the likes of VannDa, Pamungkas, Basboi, AUTTA, Flower.Far, Alec Orachi, Young Cocoa, The Filters, BGourd, SOS and more.