Azealia Banks claims Kanye West “hates all women”

Azealia Banks has spoken about former collaborator Kanye West in a new interview, claiming that he “hates all women”.

Back in 2012, Banks confirmed that she had worked with West on a number of tracks that were never released.

In a new interview with the The Guardian, Banks called West a “grifter” and said that while they were working together, “there was a culture in hip-hop that dark-skinned women were ugly.”

“To meet him and hear him talk shit about Kim Kardashian [around the time they started dating] it gave me a little bit of glee, because you’re young, and you’re dumb, and you don’t get it yet. When you’re getting all this messaging from hip-hop that you are exactly the type of Black woman that it doesn’t want, and then you meet someone that you like, because the music is so good, and he’s like: ‘I hate this white bitch’ – you’re like: ‘Yesss!’”

“As time goes on, it’s like: ‘Wait, you hated my Black ass, too! You hate all women’,” Banks added. She confirmed that her attitude towards Kanye West changed in 2020 when, during his first presidential rally, he spoke about wanting Kim to abort their first child.

Banks said West was “a fucking idiot for basically sacrificing the mental health of [his] daughter.”

“Kanye, you’re an abusive asshole and you’re a pussy for picking on that little-ass girl. You are the last person we need to hear from about Black fatherhood and the Black family unit,” she added.

In recent months, West has been caught up in a string of controversies including wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week and making numerous anti-Semitic statements to widespread backlash.

When asked if she sees a way back for West, Banks told The Guardian “I would hope not – because you have had it very fucked up for a very long time.”

“Kanye, did you know that the Bible was the very book used to enslave your dumb ass? Have you ever read the Bible? I’m sure you haven’t. ‘Oh, Hitler was a good guy’ – do you think Hitler liked negroes? It’s way past shock culture and just into stupidity,” she continued.

“You deserve to reap what you sow. In the future, when you’re walking down Times Square and you see Kanye West drinking flat Sprite out of a McDonald’s cup out of the garbage can, you can bring it all back to this moment.”

Last month, watchdog group StopAntisemitism named West “Antisemite of the Year”. Speaking to TMZ, the group’s executive director Liora Rez said West had used his platform “to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews” and that his comments had “resulted in horrific antisemitic acts”. Rez added that hatred towards Jewish people is “out of control in the United States” and that West was “add[ing] fuel to that fire”.