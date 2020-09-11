Azmyl Yunor teases new single ‘Kapuk’ ahead of album launch

Veteran Malaysian folk singer-songwriter Azmyl Yunor has teased his latest single ‘Kapuk’, taken off his upcoming album ‘John Bangi Blues’.

The new track and an accompanying animated music video will be premiered on local independent music channel TAPAU.tv at 10pm local time tonight (September 11) and will be available on YouTube on September 12.

Check out the single’s cover art below:

Inspired by folk legend Woody Guthrie’s adage ‘This machine kills fascists’, ‘Kapuk’ celebrates the humble ‘kapok’ guitar as a tool to help give a voice to the voiceless.

It’s the second single from the album after the release of ‘Lori Hantu’ in July this year.

The CD format of the album is slated for official release on Record Store Day (September 26), but the digital launch will coincide with Malaysia Day on September 16 through Azmyl’s Bandcamp page.

Azmyl will also mark the release of ‘John Bangi Blues’ by performing the album in its entirety on September 16 at Merdekarya in Petaling Jaya. The show will help to fundraise for the venue, whose finances suffered during Recovery Movement Control Order.

‘John Bangi Blues’ was recorded live in three hours in November 2019 at Penvia in Petaling Jaya and is Azmyl’s first full album release since ‘Was Was’ in 2015. In May, he released the ‘PKP’ EP.

The album was co-produced by Ariff Akhir and featured Kristopher Chong (Salammusik) on bass and Ammar Khairi (Vega, The Maharajah Commission) on drums.

“This one a reminder to always stick it up to the Man and artless self-righteous demagogues,” Azmyl, who also teaches film and performing arts at a local private university, said.

As part of Azmyl’s creative collaborations with film students, filmmakers, and artists, the lyric video for ‘Kapuk’ is his first collaboration with illustrator, Shika, who conceptualised the characters. Editing was done by filmmaker A-Jun.

“I’m a big fan of Shika’s art and always wanted to collaborate with her – she illustrated drawings of me which I didn’t eventually use awhile back but I never had an occasion to follow up,” Azmyl said in a press release.

“I got know A-Jun about three years ago when she used ‘Tanah Air Ku’ for her documentary which premiered in Taiwan”.