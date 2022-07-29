B.I announces additional fanmeet slot in Manila this August

South Korean musician B.I has announced a new SLOT in Manila for his upcoming fanmeet events in Southeast Asia.

Singapore-based event management company Three Angles Production made the announcement on Twitter on Friday (July 29), saying the rapper will be performing a matinee set on August 27 at the New Frontier Theatre in the Filipino capital.

More PH IDs will be able to go BTBT with B.I this coming August 27! 🙌💕🇵🇭 Tickets will be available via https://t.co/BCq8tS2YOl and all @TicketNetPH outlets starting July 30, 2022 at 10AM#BIinMANILA #THREEANGLESPRODUCTION pic.twitter.com/SqGOmlHhoN — Three Angles (@Threeanglespro) July 28, 2022

Advertisement

According to the announcement, B.I (real name Kim Han-bin) has added the 1pm show on top of his original [B.I OFFLINE] Manila appearance at 7pm the same day.

The tickets for the newly-announced show will be available on TicketNet starting Saturday (July 30), and ranges between PHP2,500 and PHP13,500.

B.I’s Southeast Asian tour, which was first announced in June, includes an appearance in Singapore on August 7. The Singapore leg of B.I OFFLINE will be taking place at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands, with tickets ranging between SGD138 and SGD268 via the venue’s website.

B.I was also announced as part of the lineup for the KV Fest in Jakarta on August 8, sharing the stage with the likes of local acts Afgan, and Ramengvrl.

The upcoming tour also comes fresh on the heels of B.I’s collaboration with LOONA member Chuu in a single titled ‘Lullaby’ in June.

Earlier this year, B.I announced the “global album project” titled ‘Love Or Loved (LOL)’, a release containing the track ‘BTBT’, which featured vocals from American rapper Soulja Boy and Korean vocalist DeVita.

Advertisement

‘Love or Loved (LOL)’ comes less than a year after B.I dropped the six-track “half-album” called ‘Cosmos’. His debut solo album ‘Waterfall’, launched in June 2021, included collaborations with K-pop vocalist Lee Hi and rapper Tablo of Epik High.