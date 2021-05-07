B.I announces debut solo album, reveals release date of first single

South-Korean artist Kim Han-bin, better known as B.I, has announced his first-ever studio album, due out next month.

On May 7, the K-pop idol revealed his as-yet-untitled record through his own agency, 131 Label. The full-length album is set to drop on June 1 and will be preceded by a new “global single”, which drops on May 14.

Advertisement

B.I also gave fans a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio on his Instagram account. In the clip, the singer is seen focusing on recording music and having discussions with his team.

The upcoming album will be the former-iKON member’s second release as a soloist, following the release of his March three-song project ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’. The EP, which was his first since leaving the K-pop boyband, included self-composed tracks ‘Midnight Blue’, ‘Remember Me’ and ‘Blossom’.

In glowing four-star review, NME’s Ruby C noted that the songs on the three-song release “are completely different in sound and feel”, but also said that they are “distinctively B.I”. She added the the EP “could well and truly bring comfort to those who have missed hearing from him, and keep them looking forward to more”.

Proceeds from the three-track project were also donated to non-profit organisation World Vision. “He is preparing these projects with a desire to contribute to the world through music that he is continuing from ‘Midnight Blue.’ He will make a warm contribution in a new way,” said a representative from his agency, as translated by Soompi.