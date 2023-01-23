B.I announces 2023 Asia tour with stops in Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Singapore

B.I has announced a 2023 Asia tour with stops in Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Singapore – see the full list of dates and venues below.

The K-pop soloist will take the ‘L.O.L The Hidden Stage’ tour to Southeast Asia in March, kicking off the Thunderdome in Bangkok, Thailand on March 4. He’ll head to the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila the next day and then the Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 10. For the final date announced so far, he’ll perform at the Singapore Expo on March 19.

Ticket information and other show details will be announced at a later date, record label 131 Label said on Instagram.

B.I’s ‘L.O.L The Hidden Stage’ Asia tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand

Sunday 5 – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines

Friday 10 – The Kasablanka Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia

Sunday 19 – Singapore Expo, Singapore

This marks B.I’s second time in Southeast Asia in under a year, following his fanmeets in Manila and Singapore last August. The former iKON leader closed out 2022 with his debut mini-album, ‘Love Or Loved Part.1’, which dropped in November. It was led by the single ‘BTBT’, which made it to number 2 on NME’s list of the best K-pop songs of 2022.