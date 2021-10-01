B.I enlists Afgan and Bipolar Sunshine for new remix, ‘Lost At Sea (illa illa 2)’

South Korean artist B.I has released ‘Lost At Sea (illa illa 2)’, a remix of his recent single ‘illa illa’ from debut album ‘Waterfall’.

This time, the former iKON member has enlisted Indonesian R&B singer Afgan and British singer-songwriter Bipolar Sunshine. ‘Lost At Sea (illa illa 2)’ is a markedly different affair from its original, with new lyrics written by B.I in English.

Afgan chimes in with a full verse: “Can’t seem to wipe it off my mind / Run my sleeves over my eyes / Where are you going without me? / Left me like a hurricane sinking inside me.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Lost At Sea (illa illa 2)’ below.

Earlier this year, B.I released his full-length debut ‘Waterfall’, which followed a comeback after his departure from the K-pop group in 2019.

Afgan will join B.I on his forthcoming livestream concert, ‘131 Live Presents: B.I First Online Concert’, where he will be performing songs off ‘Waterfall’ for the first time.

Afgan will appear alongside hip-hop group Epik High, Pink Sweat$ and Destiny Rogers at the event, which will be held online tomorrow (October 2).

Advertisement

Prior to the album’s release, B.I appeared on ‘Acceptance Speech’, a track off of Epik High’s latest album, ‘Epik High Is Here 上 (Part 1)’. He then released ‘Midnight Blue (Love Streaming)’ a single release in benefit of international charity organization World Vision.

Afgan also recently released a new remix of his song ‘Touch Me’, featuring Robin Thicke.