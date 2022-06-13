B.I announces upcoming fanmeet events in Singapore and Manila

South Korean musician B.I will be holding fanmeet events in Singapore and Manila this August.

Yesterday (June 12), Singapore-based event management company Three Angles Production took to Instagram to announce upcoming fanmeet events with B.I, which will take place later this year.

Although specific venues and timings have yet to be released, the star will be stopping in Singapore and Manila on August 7 and 27 respectively. Further details regarding ticketing will soon be announced.

Back in May, Indonesian festival KV Fest also shared that B.I was set to join the lineup of its August 8 event. The South Korean star will be appearing alongside Korean-American rapper Jessi and local acts Afgan and Ramengvrl.

Earlier this year, B.I announced his plans to release a “global album project” via a cryptic teaser video on his YouTube channel. Dubbed ‘Love Or Loved (LOL)’, the project is set to include two new EPs to be release this year, as well as his recently-released single ‘BTBT’.

Last month, in an interview with Billboard, B.I spoke publicly about his drug scandal for the first time. “Many people expected a lot from me in 2016. To always do better was a very strong emotion that I felt at the time,” revealed B.I, who explained that he was not “mature enough” to cope with the pressure he experienced after debuting with iKON.

“In a moment of weakness, I thought maybe I could relieve that burden,” he said. “Even now, I regret that constantly. I shouldn’t have done it, but felt like I was in a corner, and I made the wrong decision. I was so young and stupid.”