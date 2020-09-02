Babymetal announce two new live albums coming next week

Babymetal have announced the release of two full-length live albums arriving next week.

Both of the albums, titled ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’ will be released next Wednesday (September 9) via Cooking Vinyl.

Recorded at shows in January at Japan’s Makuhari Messe, the sets are also available as a Blu-ray and DVD.

The tracklisting for both albums is as follows:

DAY ONE

01. Future Metal

02. Da Da Dance

03. Elevator Girl

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! Majinai

06. Yava!

07. Brand New Day

08. Gimme Chocolate!!

09. Megitsune

10. Night Night Burn!

11. The One

12. Road of Resistance



DAY TWO

01. In The Name Of

02. Distortion

03. Pa Pa Ya!!

04. Karate

05. Kagerou

06. BxMxC

07. Syncopation

08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

09. Starlight

10. Shine

11. Arkadia

12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai



Babymetal’s live plans for 2020 were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned set at this year’s Download Festival.

They instead took part in a virtual edition of the metal festival, which was headlined by Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down.

In April, they also announced a series of virtual gigs called “Stay Home, Stay Metal”.

Last year, the band’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last October.

Reviewing ‘Metal Galaxy’ last year, NME said: “From the brief flamenco break in the pummelling ‘Night Night Burn’ and the doomy guttural rumblings of ‘In The Name Of’ to the horns-up thrash anthemics of ‘Distortion’, ‘Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible.”