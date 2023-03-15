Babymetal announce first Asia and Australia headline tour

Japanese kawaii metal outfit Babymetal have announced their first-ever headlining tour across Asia and Australia.

Announced today (March 15), the duo of Suzuka Nakamoto aka Su-metal and Moa Kikuchi aka Moametal will kick of the tour with a run in Asia consisting of shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

They will then head to Australia to perform three headlining shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne respectively as part of their 2023 world tour.

The Asia run will see the band perform in Jakarta on May 26, Bangkok on May 28, Hong Kong on May 31, Taipei on June 2 and Kuala Lumpur on June 4. Ticketing details for the Asia leg have yet to be announced.

The band will perform at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on June 8, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on June 9 and lastly, the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on June 11 to bring their Australia stint to a close. Find ticketing details for Australia below.

While ticket prices have yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that Early Bird pre-sale tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 17) at 9am local time, while General tickets go on sale on Monday (March 20) at 9am local time. Registration for Early Bird tickets can be made here, while General passes can be purchased on Monday here.

Babymetal’s headlining Asia and Australia tour dates are:

May:

26 – ICE, BSD CITY, Hall 10 – Jakarta, Indonesia

28 – True Icon Hall – Bangkok, Thailand

31 – Asia World Expo – Hong Kong, China



June:

02 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

04 – Zepp Kuala Lumpur – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

08 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane

09 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

11 – Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne

Babymetal most recently released the thunderous single ‘Metal Kingdom’, the third track from their upcoming album, ‘The Other One’. The record – their first since returning from a year-long hiatus in October 2021 – is set to release on March 24. ‘Metal Kingdom’ follows previously released singles ‘Monochrome’ and ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’.