BABYMETAL share ‘Metali’ featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello

Babymetal have joined forces with Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine for a new single. Check out ‘Metali’ below.

The new song is the latest in the Japanese kawaii metal band’s series of star-studded collaborations, and sees them partner with the Rage guitarist for another up-tempo, electrifying track.

The group first teased the release last week and, according to the press release, ‘Metali’ is “officially the first song by the newly reborn” group – now consisting of SU-METAL, MOAMETAL, and MOMOMETAL. It also confirms that the single was created with the vision of their crowd forming a circle pit at a metal festival this summer.

Speaking of the collaboration with Babymetal, Morello explained that he wanted to team up with the group because of their reputation to deliver intense, blistering performances.

“I am a big fan of Babymetal, a band that is both power rocking and constantly surprising with dizzying musical twists and turns,” he said. “I’ve been trying to work with them for some time and when they sent me the demo of ‘Metali’ I knew I could rock that shit like crazy!” Check out the single below.

‘Metali’ comes following the band’s guest appearance on Lil Uzi Vert’s recently released album ‘Pink Tape’, which ranked #1 on U.S. Billboard 200. It also comes in advance of their upcoming world tour, which will see them play three intimate shows across the UK.

The three dates include two back-to-back slots at London’s Roundhouse on November 27 and 28, followed by a stop at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton the following day. All three slots are currently sold-out.

The gigs will mark the first time the new line-up has performed in the UK. Earlier this year, Babymetal added former Girls Planet 999 contestant Momoko Okazaki to the group following the departure of original member Yuimetal – real name Yui Mizuno – in 2018.

Back in January, the group also shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’, the third single from their latest album ‘The Other One’, which arrived in March.