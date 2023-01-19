Babymetal share thunderous new single ‘Metal Kingdom’ and reveal album tracklist

Babymetal have shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’ and shared the tracklist from their upcoming album ‘The Other One’.

The third single to be taken from ‘The Other One’, ‘Metal Kingdom’ opens with twinkling electronics before transforming into a soaring metal anthem – check it out below.

The track follows previously released singles ‘Monochrome’ and ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ as the album’s third single. ‘The Other One’ is set to arrive on March 24.

Check out ‘Metal Kingdom’ below:

In addition, the kawaii metal band has revealed the tracklist for ‘The Other One’. The album contains ten tracks, with ‘Metal Kingdom’ serving as its opener.

1. ‘METAL KINGDOM’

2. ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’

3. ‘Mirror Mirror’

4. ‘MAYA’

5. ‘Time Wave’

6. ‘Believing’

7. ‘METALIZM’

8. ‘Monochrome’

9. ‘Light And Darkness’

10. ‘THE LEGEND’

According to a press release, ‘The Other One’ is a concept album and each song represents “a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they [the band] have discovered.”

“Fossilised metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of travelling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin,” the press release also said.

“Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of Babymetal we never knew existed. This is the ‘other’ story of Babymetal.”

It is the first album Babymetal have released since taking a year-long hiatus in October 2021 after 10 years of activity as a band.

The band are set to join Lordi as the openers for Sabaton on their upcoming ‘Tour To End All Tours’ in the UK and Europe in the spring – check out the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

18 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

21 – Zénith Paris La Villette, Paris, France

22 – Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

24 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

25 – Rockhal Main Hall, Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg

28 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

29 – Oslo Spektrum, Norway

30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

MAY

2 – ZAG Arena, Hanover, Germany

3 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

6 – Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

7 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

9 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland

10 – Arena Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

12 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

15 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

18 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

19 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

20 – Kuopio-Halli, Finland