Babymetal tease new chapter with trailer for ‘The Other One’

Babymetal have released a trailer which appears to tease the next chapter of their career.

Last year, the band celebrated celebrated their 10-year anniversary, announcing in August 2021 that they would “disappear from our sight” later in the year.

“Sunday, October 10, 2021… Together with all 10 episodes of METAL RESISTANCE coming to a close, the 10-year legend will be sealed from the world,” they wrote on Instagram. “Until that seal is broken, BABYMETAL will disappear from our sight. Time is running out. There is no eternity in God’s descent.”

The newly released trailer, which they shared on Twitter, features text over some fuzzy, futuristic visuals, with atmospheric music playing in the background. “On Oct. 10, 2021, a decade after BABYMETAL descended upon this earth, their 10-year-old legend was sealed from the world,” the text reads.

“Fossilized metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin.

“Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of Babymetal we never knew existed.”

The clip ends with a robotic voice message that says: “This is the ‘other’ story of BABYMETAL.”

The group’s 10-year anniversary celebrations included a ‘best of’ compilation album and a run of 10 live shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena, which took place between January and April 2021.

Upon the shows being announced towards the end of 2020, Babymetal’s Moametal told Billboard Japan: “I consider the Budokan shows as the period we properly display everything we’ve gained in our journey over the past ten years, and our gratitude to everyone who encountered us along the way.”

In 2020, there were two live releases, titled ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’, recorded during the touring cycle for Babymetal’s 2019 album ‘Metal Galaxy’.