BABYMONSTER announce 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour, featuring concerts in Singapore, Thailand and more.

Today (March 18), BABYMONSTER announced the cities for their upcoming 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour. While specific dates have yet to be revealed, the girl group will hold events in Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok in the coming months.

Ticketing and venue details have yet to be released for BABYMONSTER’s upcoming tour. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for BABYMONSTER’s 2024 ‘See You There’ fanmeet tour are:

TBA

Tokyo, Japan

Jakarta, Indonesia

Singapore, Singapore

Taipei, Taiwan

Bangkok, Thailand

In other BABYMONSTER news, the girl group will be releasing their first mini-album titled ‘BABYMONS7ER’ on April 1. The record will notably feature the song ‘Like That’, which was a “gift” to the group by Charlie Puth, following member Ahyeon’s viral cover of his song ‘Dangerously’

The project will be led by the single ‘Sheesh’, and will also feature new versions of previously released songs ‘Batter Up’ and ‘Stuck In The Middle’, re-recorded to include Ahyeon’s vocals. The singer had been unable to debut with the rest of BABYMONSTER in late November due to health concerns.

