Watch BABYMONSTER perform BLACKPINK’s ‘Don’t Know What To Do’ on ‘Last Evaluation’

The trainees of YG Entertainment’s upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER have covered BLACKPINK’s ‘Don’t Know What To Do’ on the latest ‘Last Evaluation’ episode.

K-pop label YG Entertainment has released the latest episode of its reality series Last Evaluation, through which the members of its new girl group will be elimited after going through performance challenges and missions.

The newly released fourth episode features the group’s trainees – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita – in their first mission as a full group. The potential BABYMONSTER members teamed up for a dance cover of BLACKPINK’s 2019 song ‘Don’t Know What To Do’.

While this episode’s mission was a dance-focused challenge, the seven trainees also re-recorded the track with their own vocals. “I don’t know what to do without you, yeah / I don’t know what to do without you, yeah / I don’t know what to do without / You, you, you,” they sing on the EDM number.

Following the mission, the agency’s evaluation panel — comprising founder Yang Hyun-suk, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun, Seung-yoon and Hoony of boyband Winner, as well as in-house choreographers and producers — ranked the trainees on their performance.

The highest-ranked trainee was revealed to be Ahyeon, who was praised by the panel for her all-rounder skills as a vocalist, rapper and dancer. “I don’t think an explanation is needed for Ahyeon. I think everyone would feel the same way,” said Seung-yoon.

Later the the episode, the trainees began choosing songs and practising for their final mission — an individual performance. Ahyeon had chosen to cover DJ Khaled’s ‘I Did It’, while Asa opted to rewrite her own rap lyrics to G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha’s ‘Me, Myself and I’. Meanwhile, Ruka chose former YG artist CL’s ‘MTBD’.

Pharita picked John Legend’s ‘All Of Me’ and Haram decided on Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’, while Chiquita opted to cover Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘traitor’ and Rora, Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’.

The next episode of Last Evaluation appears to be its final episode, where the final lineup of BABYMONSTER will be chosen to debut later this year. It will be released on Friday, April 7.