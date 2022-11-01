Backstreet Boys announce 2023 Asia tour with stops in Singapore, Manila and more

Backstreet Boys have announced their 2023 Asia tour dates, including stops in Tokyo, Manila and Singapore.

The iconic boyband will perform six dates in Asia in February as part of their ‘DNA’ world tour, starting with a three-night run in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena this February 14, 15 and 16 before heading to Kaiohsung Arena in Taiwan on February 18. They will then play at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on February 20 before capping off the Asia tour with a concert in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 22.

The group have not indicated if any additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Japan tour dates will go on sale this December 16, while tickets for the Taiwan and Philippines shows will be available starting November 9. Additional details including ticket pricing have not been released as of the time of writing.

Tickets for the Singapore concert go on sale this November 10 via TicketMaster with prices ranging from SGD168 to SGD328. Fan Club presales are set to start on November 7 from 10am until 11:59pm local time on the Backstreet Boys website. Limited VIP packages will also be available on the Backstreet Boys website, offering a Meet & Greet pass, an individual photo opportunity with the group, and a meet and greet laminate.

Backstreet Boys released their 10th studio album ‘DNA’ on RCA Records in January 2019, going on to debut at the number one spot on the charts globally. The group went on to release a ‘reimagined’ version of their 1999 hit ‘I Want It That Way’ later that year in May, and most recently released their ‘Very Backstreet Christmas’ album earlier this year on October 14.

The group made headlines earlier this year when they were joined by Drake for a performance of ‘I Want It That Way’ during a concert in Drake’s hometown of Toronto on July 2. Backstreet Boys introduced Drake as “the sixth member” of the group before launching into the fan-favourite hit.

The dates for Backstreet Boys Asia 2023 tour are:

February:

14-16 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

18 – Kaohsiung Arena – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

20 – Mall Of Asia Arena – Manila, Philippines

22 – Singapore Indoor Stadium – Singapore