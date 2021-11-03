Bad Boy Chiller Crew: “We don’t feel like celebrities, but we can’t go anywhere anymore”

Bad Boy Chiller Crew say that they find it difficult to go anywhere in their hometown because they’re always getting mobbed.

The Bradford comedy troupe and band have become so popular that they recently acquired their own series for ITV.

Speaking in NME‘s Big Read, band member Gareth Kelly said: “We don’t feel like celebrities, but we can’t go anywhere anymore. It’s a headfuck knowing that we can’t ever go back to normal jobs.

Advertisement

“To be honest, there is jealousy from people back home, but we haven’t really had much love from the music industry either. We’re not a proper boyband. There’s nothing normal about us. We haven’t ever asked for any handouts and every single thing that we do is new. But this is not about proving people wrong – they’ll eventually understand our vision.”

“Not many people our age from Bradford do well,” added Kane Welsh. “So the people that you thought you were friends with… they aren’t the type of people to go out and buy a ticket for one of our shows. They don’t want to support us out of pride.”

“But beyond that, there’s fucking thousands of us out there – you just don’t know the others’ stories because they’re lads and lasses from estates. That’s why we do so well, because people see themselves in us. They’ve finally found a group that they can relate to.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the band said they’d also like to collaborate with Elton John for a remixed version of his 1979 hit ‘Are You Ready For Love’.

“Tell Elton John that if he clears the ‘Are You Ready For Love’ vocals, we’ll remix it,” Welsh said. “We’d collaborate with him and make a proper banger.”

Advertisement

The band’s debut mixtape ‘Full Wack No Brakes’ was released last year. They also recently shared a new single, called ‘Bikes N Scoobys‘.