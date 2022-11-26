Bad Boy Chiller Crew share rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a rowdy football-themed video for new song ‘Jurgen Kropper’ – check it out below.

The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.

After announcing a huge UK tour for 2023 this week, the trio have now returned with new music, which sees warring factions of football fans eventually finding common ground.

The track features Welsh rapper Local, and sees England and Wales fans fighting at the pub, before eventually reconciling. It arrives a few days before England and Wales play each other on Tuesday (November 29) at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Check out the ‘Jurgen Kropper’ video below.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s biggest UK tour to date kicks off in May with two gigs in Leeds and then takes them around the country until the end of the month – see a full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

MAY 2023

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

12 – Leeds, O2 Academy

14 – Liverpool, Guild Of Students

16 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

17 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

19 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

26 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27 – Cardiff, International Arena

The band’s 2022 tracks follow debut mixtape ‘Disrespectful’, which came out in February and reached Number Two in the UK Album Charts, only losing out to Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’.

Reviewing ‘Disrespectful’, NME wrote: “Bad Boy Chiller Crew clearly just want to keep making songs that purposefully and brilliantly celebrate the hedonistic corners of life – and that desire should be embraced.