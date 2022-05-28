Bad Boy Chiller Crew team up with Majestic on new track

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have teamed up with MC Majestic on a new track called ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’ – check it out below.

The song, which has been previewed during several of the band’s spring tour dates, samples a 90s rave classic and features Majestic.

The song’s accompanying video, according to a statement, was filmed “in a county-lines working-mens club (directed by LG Vision)” and sees the band “take over the stage mid-bingo and cause havoc amongst the unsuspecting local residents. Gloriously tongue-in-cheek and comedic as ever, the band drill through verses with Majestic, DJ Q and their masked production-brethren DJ Tactics in tow.”

Check out the track here:

Back in April, it was revealed that Bad Boy Chiller Crew are appearing at this year’s Glastonbury festival, in the Silver Hayes area.

They’ll be joining the likes of Fatboy Slim, Romy, Mura Masa, Berwyn, Leon Vynehall, Sofia Kourtesis, India Jordan, Kojey Radical, ArrDee, Gorgon City, Groove Armada (DJ set), Lava La Rue, Logic1000, Nia Archives, Potter Payper and Shy FX who are all set to play at Silver Hayes this year.

The Worthy Farm festival is set to return this year from June 22-26, with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Reviewing Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s show in Leeds in April, NME said: “Bucket hats, bum bags, bassline: the golden trifecta of a night spent in the presence of Bad Boy Chiller Crew. As a gaggle of teens slyly swig WKD outside Leeds’s O2 Academy, it’s clear there is just one agenda for the evening: a long overdue mash-up. Buckle in, everybody.

“…There’s never a dull moment with the Crew, or their freewheelin’ fans…the feral atmosphere that has just unfolded feels akin to a fever dream. Yes, these shenanigans are really happening, and it’s such bloody fun.”