Bad Bunny announces new album ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’, out tomorrow

Bad Bunny has surprised fans today with the announcement of his new album, ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’, out tomorrow.

The Puerto Rican rapper has enlisted some huge stars to feature on the forthcoming album, including Rosalía, Jhay Cortez and ABRA.

He made the announcement via a minute-long trailer posted on his Instagram, and later shared its album art and tracklist. View both below:

‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’ (“the last tour of the world”) is Bad Bunny’s third album of 2020.

He kicked off the year with the release of his second studio album, ‘YHLQMDLG’, which just earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album.

He’s also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his work on J Balvin’s ‘Un Dia (One Day)’, which also features Dua Lipa and Tainy.

Following the release of ‘YHLQMDLG’, he released a compilation album titled ‘Las Que No Iban A Salir’ (“the ones that were not coming out”).

He once again surprise-released the album, which is composed of songs not featured on either ‘YHLQMDLG’ or his 2018 debut ‘X100pre’. The album also features tracks recorded in the early stages of quarantine.

The announcement of ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’ comes days after it was revealed that the rapper had to cancel his scheduled performance at the American Music Awards over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.