Bad Bunny shares furious reaction to AI track using his voice

Bad Bunny has furiously addressed a viral AI track created using a replica of his voice in a message to his fans.

The track, titled ‘Demo #5: Nostalgia’, was created by using FlowGPT and has over 11,000 posts on TikTok and more than 700,000 streams on Spotify. It also features replicated voices from Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

As shared by fans on X/Twitter, the Puerto Rican rapper took to his WhatsApp channel to address the song. “There are people who I understand, and people I don’t… There are people who I connect with, and people I don’t,” he began.

🇵🇷🇨🇱 | Bad Bunny se mostró bastante enojado en su cuenta de WhatsApp después de escuchar la canción que es viral en tiktok y que fue producida por un chileno con Inteligencia Artificial. pic.twitter.com/HzZ8zk6aSb — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 8, 2023

He continued: “If you guys like that shitty song that is viral on TikTok, leave this group right now. You guys don’t deserve to be my friends.”

The rapper then went on to say that he created his latest LP, ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana’, as a way to weed out any fake fans, adding, “This is exactly why I made the new album, to get rid of people like this.”

The ‘Ojitos Lindos’ singer ended his rant by saying: “So, chu chu fuera. My God… I don’t want you at the tour, either.”

Earlier this year, an AI-generated collaboration featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd titled ‘Heart On My Sleeve’, blew up in a matter of hours and reached 13 million views on TikTok alone when it first surfaced.

On popular DSPs like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal, the song also had hundreds of thousand streams – with over 100,000 views on YouTube before Universal Music Group banned the song.

The use of AI has been criticised by a number of artists recently including John Lydon, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones and Nick Cave who called ChatGPT and AI songwriting “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, however, said “AI will change music forever” since others can “game the system” and they’re “not going to spend 10,000 hours in a basement”.

In other Bad Bunny news, the rapper recently released his latest album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “Through his sprawling and ambitious album, Bad Bunny spins the trappings of fame into Latin trap gold, and, as his album title promises, he continues to blaze his own trail with big carpe diem energy.”

The rapper also hosted Saturday Night Live on October 22 which features cameo appearances from Lady Gaga and Mick Jagger.