Bad Wolves settle lawsuits with ex-singer Tommy Vext

Bad Wolves and their former frontman Tommy Vext have settled their lawsuits.

Vext filed a lawsuit against Allen Kovac, Bad Wolves’ manager, in July on a claim that he was forced out of the metal band earlier this year due to his politics. The singer had launched his solo career after departing the band.

In the suit he alleged breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, saying that he was was pushed out after criticising Black Lives Matter protests and endorsing former President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The following month Better Noise Music, the label founded by Kovac that has released much of Bad Wolves’ music, filed its own lawsuit against Vext. It accused the singer of copyright infringement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The suit claimed that Vext was trying to block his former bandmates from using the Bad Wolves name while promoting his own tour under the “confusingly similar name ‘B@D W8LV3S’ in a blatant attempt to confuse concertgoers” [documents seen via Billboard].

Additionally, that suit also claimed that Vext breached the exclusivity agreement in his recording contract with Better Noise by posting new music on social media and on his OnlyFans account, including existing recordings owned by the label.

Now, a settlement has been reached on all fronts ahead of the release of Bad Wolves’ new album ‘Dear Monsters’, which was released today (October 29).

Bad Wolves can continue to release music and tour under the Bad Wolves name and Vext is able to release new music independently or with another label.

The parties said in a joint statement issued to Billboard: “Bad Wolves and its co-founder John Boecklin, alongside their label Better Noise, manager 10th Street Entertainment, and publisher 5-19, have collectively resolved their disputes with Tommy Vext.

“A partnership can sometimes lead to divorce. Artists have creative differences and argue over songs, credits, and much more; however, if both sides believe in their own talents, they find a path to go their separate ways.

“This is a settlement with no winners and no losers; it’s beneficial to everyone in order to move on and bury the hatchet. This is a new beginning and a bright future for all those concerned. We’re all excited to get back to what’s important, and that’s the music. Bad Wolves and Tommy wish each other the best going forward, and ask that their fans respect this decision.”

Following his departure from the group, Vext has embarked on a solo career including releasing a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’.

His former band accused him of telling “mountains of lies” since leaving in an attempt to profit from their name and work, saying in a statement in September: “It is clear he has no moral compass and is willing to say and do anything, regardless of the truth.”

Bad Wolves are now led by singer Daniel “DL” Lasckiewicz, formerly of The Acacia Stain.