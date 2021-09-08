BADBADNOTGOOD share new single ‘Beside April’, announce tour dates

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a new single, ‘Beside April’, in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival later this year.

The new track was co-written with esteemed Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, and features drummer Karriem Riggins. A bizarre accompanying music video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, was inspired by Horse in Motion 1878, the first ever film footage.

Watch the clip for ‘Beside April’ below:

‘Beside April’ is lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Talk Memory’, due out October 8 through XL/Innovative Leisure. The new track follows on from their lead single, ‘Signal From The Noise’, released back in July.

As well as Verocai and Riggins, the nine-track album includes contributions from Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger, who has worked with Moses Sumney and Thundercat.

“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had,” the band said of the album.

“We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

In addition to the new single, the trio have announced a list of North American, European and UK tour dates, kicking off this December and spread over the course of 2022. Tickets go on sale September 17 from 10am local time.

BADBADNOTGOOD’s tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Calgary, The Palace Theatre

Thursday 9 – Edmonton, Midway

Friday 10 – Winnipeg, Park Theatre

Sunday 12 – Victoria, Capitol Ballroom

Monday 13 – Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom

Friday 17 – Montreal, MTELUS

Saturday 18 – Ottawa, Bronson Centre

Sunday 19 – Quebec City, Imperial Bell

Wednesday 22 – Toronto, History

MARCH 2022

Monday 7 – Minneapolis, Varsity Theater

Tuesday 8 – Madison, Majestic Theatre

Thursday 10 – Chicago, Metro

Friday 11 – Detroit, Majestic Theatre

Saturday 12 – Cleveland, Beachland Ballroom

Monday 14 – Boston, Royale

Wednesday 16 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

Friday 18 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

Saturday 19 – Washington, 9:30 Club

Tuesday 22 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

Thursday 24 – Austin, Emo’s

Friday 25 – Dallas, Granada Theater

Saturday 26 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

NOVEMBER 2022

Friday 18 – Dublin, Olympia

Saturday 19 – Stockholm, Nalen

Monday 21 – Oslo, Vulkan

Tuesday 22 – Copenhagen, VEGA

Thursday 24 – Hamburg, Markthalle

Friday 25 – Berlin, Huxleys

Monday 28 – Vienna, Ottakringer Brauerei

Tuesday 29 – Munich, Muffathalle

Wednesday 30 – Zurich, X-Tra

DECEMBER 2022

Friday 2 – Utrecht, Ronda

Saturday 3 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

Sunday 4 – Cologne, CarlswerkVictoria

Tuesday 6 – London, Brixton Academy

Wednesday 7 – Paris, Le Trianon

Friday 9 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Saturday 10 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Sunday 11 – Bristol, Academy 1

Tuesday 13 – Glasgow, QMU