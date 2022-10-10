BAE173’s Nam Do-hyon to go on temporary hiatus due to health issues

Nam Do-hyon of boyband BAE173 will be taking a break from promotional activities due to concerns about his health.

On October 6, PocketDol Studio shared an official statement announcing that the 17-year-old idol would be going on a hiatus to recuperate after experiencing long-term effects from a previous COVID-19 infection.

“Do-hyon’s health took a turn for the worse due to aftereffects of COVID-19, and he told our agency that for the time being, it would be difficult for him to carry out his scheduled activities,” said the agency, per Soompi. PocketDol Studio added that it had been decided that Nam would take some time off after “plenty of discussion” with both the idol and his bandmates.

“Therefore, Do-hyon will not be participating in [the group’s] scheduled activities from now on, and BAE173 will temporarily be promoting with eight members,” it said. “As this decision was made while considering our artist’s health our top priority, we ask for fans’ generous understanding.”

In August, BAE173 dropped their fourth mini-album ‘Odyssey: Dash’, led by the title track ‘Dash’. Nam, who had taken the creative lead on that record, shared his experience on the process in an interview with NME, saying: “When I was making the songs, of course I had to introduce [them] to the members. They were a big part of the process because they always help me, but they also follow me well.”

Prior to BAE173’s debut, Nam and bandmate Han-gyul participated in Produce X 101, later debuting in X1 in early 2020. Following the short-lived group’s disbandment, they briefly promoted as duo act ‘H&D’.

The line-up for BAE173 was announced later that year, and the nine-member act officially debuted with the mini-album ‘Intersection: Spark’ in November 2020.