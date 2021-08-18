Baek Ah-yeon to return with new mini-album ‘Observe’ next month

South Korean singer-songwriter Baek Ah-yeon is set to make a comeback next month with her fifth mini-album ‘Observe’.

On August 18, Baek took to Instagram to drop the release schedule for ‘Observe’, which is due out in its entirety on September 7 at 6pm KST. Other promotional materials to be released as part of the album release include a photo diary, album preview and lyric toon.

Baek’s upcoming comeback was first announced last month, where she also unveiled the tracklist for ‘Observe’. The upcoming EP is set to include five new tracks, including its lead single ‘아무것도 하기 싫으면 어떡해? (What If I Don’t Want To Do Anything?)’. The mini-album will also include an instrumental version of its lead single as the sixth track.

‘Observe’ was initially due for release on July 13, however, it was pushed back due to complications that arose due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Korea at the time.

The upcoming mini-album will also be Baek’s third music release since signing with Eden Entertainment in December 2019, after her contract with longtime label JYP Entertainment had expired back in September 2019. She had released two other singles under Eden Entertainment in 2020, ‘Looking For Love’ and ‘I Need You’.

Baek Ah-yeon first debuted as a soloist in 2012 with her first extended play ‘I’m Baek’ under JYP, after being crowned the second runner-up in popular South Korean reality TV series K-pop Star. She went on to put out three more mini-albums and a handful of singles before leaving the company.