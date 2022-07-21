Baek Yerin announces one-night showcase in Bangkok this September

Thailand’s Live Nation Tero has announced that Baek Yerin will be performing in Bangkok this September.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Per an announcement via social media, Live Nation Tero has confirmed that the South Korean singer-songwriter will perform at CentralWorld Live, CentralWorld 8th floor on September 23. Tickets for the one-night showcase will begin sales next Tuesday (July 26) at 10AM local time. Attendees can only purchase six tickets per person.

It will be a standing-only concert, and tickets are split into three categories: ‘C’, ‘B’ and ‘A’. ‘C’ tickets are priced at THB1,800, ‘B’ at THB2,400 and ‘A’ at THB2,800. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Advertisement

It is currently unclear if Baek Yerin will announce more shows for the region.

In order to attend the concert, attendees must either be fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test result certified by a medical facility 48 hours before the concert. Masks are mandatory throughout the show, and food and drinks are prohibited in the venue.

In May, Baek released ‘Pisces’ which comprises tracks ‘It was me’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘The loved one’. It follows her 2021 EP titled ‘Love, Yerin’ which consisted of six tracks. She was previously part of the K-pop duo with Park Ji-min 15&, which went on a four-year hiatus that started in 2015, before disbanding in 2019. Baek started her solo career with the release of her debut EP ‘Frank’ in 2015.

She is also the frontwoman of the band The Volunteers, which released their debut self-titled album last year. In an interview with NME, Baek explained that the band members were her friends that helped out with recording “without any compensation” when she was going through a rough patch in her career.

“Even if we were good friends, it’s not easy to help without any reward, but they did. I thought we could be the people who volunteer to provide music that can do good for others,” Baek revealed, explaining how the band’s name came about.

Advertisement

Baek Yerin’s upcoming concert in Thailand is the latest in a string of shows to be announced for the country this year. Other shows happening in Thailand this year include the likes of Sigur Rós, SEVENTEEN and Hardwell.