Baek Yerin announces Asia-Pacific tour with shows in Jakarta, Taipei, Brisbane and more

Korean singer-songwriter Baek Yerin will be touring in Asia and Australia this year.

The Asia-Pacific leg announcement comes after her North American leg held last November to December.

The musician announced the tour schedules on Twitter, along with the ticketing details for her Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok stops. Tickets are available now via LiveNation. She will be hitting 10 cities, kicking off with three shows in Seoul this May.

<2023 Yerin Baek Asia-Pacific Tour>

백예린이 Asia-Pacific Tour를 진행합니다. 5월 국내 단독 공연을 시작으로 6월 한달 간 아시아 태평양을 누릴 예정이니 많은 기대 바랍니다💥

May 19,20,21 Seoul

May 31 Jakarta

June 2 Taipei

June 5 Tokyo

June 7 Osaka

— Yerin Baek (@yerinbaek) February 20, 2023

Last January, Baek put out a twin single release in celebration of the new year. The release was accompanied by two music videos. ‘New Year’ follows her 2022 EP, ‘Pisces.’ In other news, Baek’s record label, Blue Vinyl, released a statement earlier this week regarding the delayed timeline of the musician’s vinyl commemorating 10 years since her debut as a K-pop artist.

The dates for Baek Yerin’s 2023 Asia-Pacific tour are:

May 2023:

Friday 19 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Saturday 20 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Sunday 21 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Wednesday 31 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Venue to be announced

June 2023:

Friday 2 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei

Monday 5 – Tokyo, Japan – Yebisu Garden Hall

Wednesday 7 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka Umeda Quattro

Friday 9 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Tuning Fork

Sunday 11 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Australia – 170 Russell

Thursday 15 – Sydney, Australia –Metro Theatre

Saturday 17 – Bangkok, Thailand –Royal Paragon Hall