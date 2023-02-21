NewsMusic News

Baek Yerin announces Asia-Pacific tour with shows in Jakarta, Taipei, Brisbane and more

The Korean singer-songwriter will be touring the region from May to June

By Kara Angan
Baek Yerin
Credit: Baek Yerin Official Instagram

Korean singer-songwriter Baek Yerin will be touring in Asia and Australia this year.

The Asia-Pacific leg announcement comes after her North American leg held last November to December.

The musician announced the tour schedules on Twitter, along with the ticketing details for her Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok stops. Tickets are available now via LiveNation. She will be hitting 10 cities, kicking off with three shows in Seoul this May.

Last January, Baek put out a twin single release in celebration of the new year. The release was accompanied by two music videos. ‘New Year’ follows her 2022 EP, ‘Pisces.’ In other news, Baek’s record label, Blue Vinyl, released a statement earlier this week regarding the delayed timeline of the musician’s vinyl commemorating 10 years since her debut as a K-pop artist.

The dates for Baek Yerin’s 2023 Asia-Pacific tour are:

May 2023:
Friday 19 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Saturday 20 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Sunday 21 – Seoul, South Korea – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium
Wednesday 31 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Venue to be announced

June 2023:
Friday 2 – Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei
Monday 5 – Tokyo, Japan – Yebisu Garden Hall
Wednesday 7 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka Umeda Quattro
Friday 9 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Tuning Fork
Sunday 11 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid
Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Australia – 170 Russell
Thursday 15 – Sydney, Australia –Metro Theatre
Saturday 17 – Bangkok, Thailand –Royal Paragon Hall

