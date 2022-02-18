Bali’s Joyland Festival reveals line-up for March event: Kunto Aji, Raisa, Pamungkas, Basboi and more

Indonesian festival series Joyland has announced the lineup and dates for its in-person return to Bali next month.

Set to take place in the Nusa Dua nature park from March 25 to 27, the festival will feature live in-person performances from the likes of Pamungkas, Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Isyana Sarasvati, Maliq & D’Essentials, Gabber Modus Operandi, Lomba Sihir, The SIGIT, Grrrl Gang, Basboi, The Panturas and many more.

Festivalgoers must be fully vaccinated – that is, had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine – to attend. Attendees will also be required to use face masks at all times, and practise social distancing whenever possible.

Attendees will also be subjected to body temperature checks before entering the festival compound. Only those with a body temperature below 37.3°C will be permitted entry, according to the event’s ticketing website.

The three-day affair will also see a host of side activities, including workshops, comedy shows and an outdoor cinema.

Tickets come in single-day and three-day passes, with current pre-sale tickets available now. Two more rounds of pre-sale tickets will be made available leading up to the festival, and tickets can also be purchased at the festival site during the event. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Joyland Bali – organised by Plainsong Live – marks the festival’s return for the first time since 2019 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Previous editions of the festival took place in Jakarta and featured a mix of international and local performers including Washed Out, Yves Tumor, Frankie Cosmos, Ardhito Pramono, NAIF, Hindia and more. Prior to 2019, the festival’s last run was in 2013.

News of on-site festival Joyland Bali comes amid a yearslong absence of live music festivals in Indonesia – as well as much of Southeast Asia – due to the pandemic, which has forced several notable local festivals such as Ismaya Live’s We The Fest and Djakarta Warehouse Project to go virtual.

However, earlier this year promoters interviewed by the Jakarta Post said there was an appetite for the return of music festivals. In January, Ismaya Live told the publication that it has plans for an “offline festival” this year, after COVID restrictions in the country eased towards the end of 2021.

The full line-up for Joyland Bali 2022 is:

Maliq & D’Essentials

Raisa

Senyawa

Kunto Aji

Gabber Modus Operandi

Isyana Sarasvati

Pamungkas

White Shoes & The Couples Company

The Adams

Danilla

The SIGIT

Diskoria

Herman Barus

Lomba Sihir

Frau

Nadin Amizah

Asep Nayak

Agrikulture

The Panturas

Grrrl Gang

Soulfood

Krowbar

Dea Barandana

Basboi

Dekadenz

Bedchamber

Rani Jambak

Putu Septa

MTAD

Sandrums

Mahamboro

Kadapat

Missanthropy Club

Asylum Uniform

Aryo Adhiyanto

Riar Rizaldi

TXETEXT

Sarana

Dark Torrent

Hilmo

Hatagarah

Enggohi

Noisey

Bosborot

Mairakilla

Plaur

Loreng

Seko Setyanto

Fjkunting

Sraya Mukti ft. Waftlab