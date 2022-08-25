BTS’ RM to collaborate with alt K-pop group Balming Tiger on new single ‘Sexy Nukim’

BTS rapper RM will be a featured guest on Balming Tiger’s new single ‘Sexy Nukim’, due out next week.

The new collaboration was announced via BTS’ official Twitter page on August 24, which noted the single’s release date of September 1. The announcement also included a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim”s accompanying track art – an illustration of Balming Tiger’s eight members as colourful, animated characters set against a funky, psychedelic orange-themed backdrop.

Other information about the new track, including a preview of ‘Sexy Nukim’ and whether an accompanying music video will be released, has yet to be shared.

Advertisement

Balming Tiger are a South Korean musical collective comprising a team of directors, rappers, DJs, singer-songwriters and editors who have described themselves as a “multi-national alternative K-pop group”. They debuted in 2018 with the single ‘I’m Sick’.

‘Sexy Nukim’ will mark RM’s first solo endeavour since BTS announced in June that they would be “[taking] time to explore some solo projects” instead of focusing on group activities.

In the time since, RM has been teasing plans to release solo music of his own sometime this year, sharing in April that he has been “inviting really interesting and unexpected people to my album”.

In a follow-up update shared last month, RM told fans that he was “near the end of my work on the album”. “I will probably be the next member after J-Hope to release my solo album,” he said. “Studio work is like 90 per cent done.”

In other BTS news, the seven-piece are set to hold a free live performance in Busan, South Korea in October in support of the city’s bid to host the forthcoming 2030 World Expo.