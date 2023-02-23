Balming Tiger share SXSW’s Tiger Den lineup featuring ena mori and more

Alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger have teamed up with Asian-owned American entertainment company Jaded to present SXSW’s first all-Asian music festival, Tiger Den.

Set to be held in conjunction with the highly anticipated South By South West music festival in Austin, Texas, Tiger Den will feature a lineup of artists from the Asian region and diaspora. Singaporean pop artist Shye, Malaysia’s Lunadira, Indonesian hip-hop artists Yacko and Tuan Tigabelas, and Filipino singer-songwriter ena mori are among the artists set to join Balming Tiger at Tiger Den, with a total of 19 artists performing on two stages at Cheer Up Charlies in Austin.

Both Jaded and Balming Tiger hosted showcases putting Asian talent front and centre at last year’s edition of SXSW, with Jaded showcasing Japanese punks CHAI at the first pan-Asian cross-genre official showcase in SXSW history. Balming Tiger held their Joyful Delivery event, the first Korean artist-presented official showcase in the festival’s history.

Balming Tiger are among the Asian artists who have been announced for the SXSW 2023 main festival line-up including fellow Korean act Beenzino, Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and Haru Nemuri and Singapore band Sobs. The festival is scheduled to take place this March 13 through 18 and will feature over 190 artists in its lineup.

This year’s festival will be the second SXSW to be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition was cancelled and the 2021 edition was held virtually, with the festival returning to its usual format in 2022. Asian acts featured in the lineup last year included CHAI, South Korean indie band ADOY, and Malaysian pop act Shelhiel.

The lineup for Tiger Den is:

9m88

Asian Glow

Balming Tiger

Celina

CIFIKA

ena mori

Hien

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA

Liu Lee

LØREN

Lunadira

NET GALA

Seesea

Shye

sogumm

The Chairs

Tohji

Vanthan

Yacko & Tuan Tigabelas