BamBam to hold fansign events in Cebu and Manila this month

BamBam has announced two fansign events to be held in the Philippines later this month.

Yesterday (July 7), Filipino production company CDM Entertainment announced via social media that the GOT7 member would be making stops in two cities in the Philippines later this month to hold fansign events.

The Thai K-pop idol will be visiting Cebu on July 26, with the fansign to be held at Ayala Center Cebu, before going on to the capital city of Manila’s own Ayala Malls Manila on July 28. More information on how fans can secure fansign spots are to be announced at a later stage by CDM.

You guessed it right! BamBam Fansign in the Philippines is happening & it'll be in TWO cities!🎉 Save the dates: 📆 7/26 | 6 PM | The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu

📆 7/28 | 6 PM | Activity Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay More details soon💚#BamBamFansignMNL#BamBamFansignCEBU pic.twitter.com/uZRlVLOo2F — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) July 7, 2022

BamBam’s fansigns coincide with his subsequent appearance and performance at the 2022 K-Pop Masterz single-day concert in Manila – set to take place at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena the day after his scheduled fansign in the city. Other acts in the line-up include GOT7 bandmate Jackson Wang, as well as YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE.

The Manila concert is part of a larger tour for the K-Pop Masterz series of shows. A Bangkok, Thailand edition of the show is set to take place on July 31. Additional dates for the K-Pop Masterz tour across the region have yet to be announced.

BamBam’s most recent solo music was his January sophomore mini-album ‘B’, led by the title track ‘Slow Mo’. Aside from ‘Slow Mo’, the six-track mini-album also includes ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet‘s Seulgi. BamBam also co-wrote all six tracks on the record, alongside artists like collapsedone and Jimmy Brown.

Meanwhile, the Thai singer returned last month alongside his GOT7 bandmates with their brand-new self-titled EP, which featured the title track ‘NANANA’. The project marks GOT7’s first official comeback since departing from JYP Entertainment, after which the seven members have since gone on to sign with seven different agencies.