BamBam hints at potential new music with cryptic teaser

GOT7 member BamBam has shared new teaser video, possibly hinting at a potential solo comeback.

At midnight KST today (December 13), the Thai singer surprised fans with a cryptic “moving teaser” on his official YouTube channel. The clip slowly unravels to reveal a single-line drawing of the singer’s face at two angles, alongside his name.

At the time of writing, the GOT7 member has yet to make an official announcement regarding upcoming plans to release new music. The singer has also yet to reveal what the “moving teaser” is regarding, but the information is expected in the coming weeks.

If true, the upcoming project will mark the singer’s sophomore effort as a soloist, following his debut mini-album ‘riBBon’ earlier in June. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment back in January.

At a press conference for ‘riBBon’, BamBam had shared his worries while preparing to debut as a soloist. “Since this is the first time I’ve gone solo in Korea, I wanted to show that ‘this is BamBam’,” he said. “Rather than worry about the concept, I had bigger worries about my skills.”

In other GOT7 news, member Mark Tuan unveiled his solo single ‘Last Breath’ last month. “The song is based on a lot of my experiences from back then,” he shared of the track in an interview with NME, in reference to the 10 years he spent in Seoul, South Korea. “[For] the whole project, I wanted it to be super personal.